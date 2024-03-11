Surya Kiran, Telugu actor-director, passes away

Surya Kiran worked in over 200 films as a child actor before making his directorial debut with the blockbuster romantic comedy Satyam in 2003.

Child actor-turned-filmmaker Surya Kiran breathed his last in his home in Chennai on Monday, March 11. As per reports, Surya, 48, died due to jaundice. He had been suffering from health issues since past few years.

Surya was born in Chennai to his family hailing from Thiruvananthapuram. He started his career as a child artiste and worked in over 200 Tamil and Telugu films, under the stage name of Master Suresh. Snehikkan Oru Pennu, Kadal Meengal, Mangamma Sabadham, Swayam Krushi, Sankeertana, and Darling, Darling, Darling are some of the films in which he acted.

In 2003, he made his directorial debut with Satyam starring Sumanth and Genelia Deshmukh. The romantic comedy emerged as a blockbuster and ran for more than 100 days in the theatres. He then made four other films namely Dhana 51 in 2005, Brahmastram in 2006, Raju Bhai in 2007, and Chapter 6 in 2010, but none could match the success of his directorial debut Satyam.

The actor-director made a surprising entry ten years later in the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna, in 2020. He couldn't survive in the Bigg Boss house for long, and became the first contestant to be evicted on the seventh day of the controversial show.

Surya Kiran was briefly married to actress Kalyani before they divorced each other. His younger sister Sujitha is also an actor, who has worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films and shows.