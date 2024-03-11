Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Surya Kiran, Telugu actor-director, passes away

What is the full form of CAA?

Ahead of likely CAA notification, PM Modi lauds DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra

Centre notifies implementation of CAA weeks before Lok Sabha polls 2024

PM Modi to address nation soon, to make important announcement

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Surya Kiran, Telugu actor-director, passes away

What is the full form of CAA?

Ahead of likely CAA notification, PM Modi lauds DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra

Tasty and healthy paneer snacks high in protein

Benefits of including more fiber in diet

Nine unmarried Bollywood actors who are above 40

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

Surya Kiran, Telugu actor-director, passes away

Meet actress, who has 7 flops in 9 years, still charges Rs 4 crore per film, owns Rs 31 crore house, her net worth is...

Zee Cine Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji bag top acting honours; Jawan wins Best Film

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Surya Kiran, Telugu actor-director, passes away

Surya Kiran worked in over 200 films as a child actor before making his directorial debut with the blockbuster romantic comedy Satyam in 2003.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 06:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Director Surya Kiran dies in Chennai
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Child actor-turned-filmmaker Surya Kiran breathed his last in his home in Chennai on Monday, March 11. As per reports, Surya, 48, died due to jaundice. He had been suffering from health issues since past few years.

Surya was born in Chennai to his family hailing from Thiruvananthapuram. He started his career as a child artiste and worked in over 200 Tamil and Telugu films, under the stage name of Master Suresh. Snehikkan Oru Pennu, Kadal Meengal, Mangamma Sabadham, Swayam Krushi, Sankeertana, and Darling, Darling, Darling are some of the films in which he acted.

In 2003, he made his directorial debut with Satyam starring Sumanth and Genelia Deshmukh. The romantic comedy emerged as a blockbuster and ran for more than 100 days in the theatres. He then made four other films namely Dhana 51 in 2005, Brahmastram in 2006, Raju Bhai in 2007, and Chapter 6 in 2010, but none could match the success of his directorial debut Satyam.

The actor-director made a surprising entry ten years later in the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna, in 2020. He couldn't survive in the Bigg Boss house for long, and became the first contestant to be evicted on the seventh day of the controversial show.

Surya Kiran was briefly married to actress Kalyani before they divorced each other. His younger sister Sujitha is also an actor, who has worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films and shows.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Emma Stone, Best Actress Oscar winner, left college for acting, worked at bakery, now world's highest-paid actress

Four leopards spotted casually strolling in residential area in Madhya Pradesh, video goes viral

Shaitaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film records huge jump, collects Rs 18.75 crore

Meet man who once worked for Rs 18 per month, now owns company worth Rs 3000000000​​, his business is…

US President Biden caught on hot mic seeking 'come to Jesus meeting' with Israel PM Netanyahu over Gaza crisis

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement