Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to bank fraud, shares details of 'unsettling situation'

Gangubai Kathiwadi-fame Shantanu Maheshwari shared details of the bank fraud on his Instagram Stories and urged the concerned authorities to take swift action.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 11:15 PM IST

Shantanu Maheshwari, who is known for his acclaimed performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, and Campus Beats, fell victim to cyber fraud. The actor shared distressing details as a cautionary tale with his followers on social media.

The actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared that his bank account had been targeted. The actor told his followers that a card was generated on his account without his knowledge, and he didn’t receive any OTP (One-Time Password). Furthermore, his registered email ID, phone number, and address were changed without any verification.

He wrote, "Unbelievable! My Axis bank account was hit by fraud - a card generated without my knowledge, no OTP received, and my registered email and phone no. changed without any verification! Would really appreciate taking swift action to restore security and resolve this unsettling situation."

Before making his Bollywood debut opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiwadi in 2022, Shantanu has been a part of multiple TV shows. He won the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in 2017, and also participated in dance reality shows such as Boogie Woogie, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Nach Baliye 9.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shantanu will be seen next in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Starring Tabu and Ajay Devgn in the leading roles, the film is set to release in the theatres on April 26. It marks Neeraj Pandey's return to film direction after six years since his last directorial Aiyaary in 2018. He has previously made A Wednesday, Baby, Special 26, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

