Katrina Kaif pens heartfelt note for her personal assistant as he completes 20 years with her: Priyanka Chopra reacts

Hrithik Roshan opens up about his character in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter: Does it resemble War’s Kabir?

Supreme Court holds third extension of ED director SK Mishra as illegal

CUET UG 2023 Results update: NTA CUET result likely to be released soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

Not Jawan, but this was the first film in which Shah Rukh Khan appeared in bald look

CUET UG 2023 Results update: NTA CUET result likely to be released soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

Most expensive cars owned by Indian cricketers

Iconic Korean dramas you must watch

8 Vegetarian foods rich in Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Karnataka: Posters wishing DK Shivakumar on his birthday put up outside his residence in Bengaluru

NEET UG 2023 Result Declared: Prabhanjan, Bora V Chakravarthi share 1st rank, check all details

Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi meets survivors, says those found guilty will be punished stringently

An actor has directed most highest-grossing films of the year; not Rajamouli, Yash Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens cryptic note about 'longest and hardest six months'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been making headlines because of her personal and professional life, penned a cryptic note on Instagram.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Sunday, took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note about her longest and hardest six months. She dropped a photo of herself of her Instagram story and wrote, “The longest and the hardest six months it has been... Made it to the end."

The actress, who has been making headlines because of her personal and professional life, has been going through a lot. The last few years have not been easy for the actress. In 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Mytosis and has been seeking treatment for the same.

In a recent interview, the actress also talked about her Mytosis recovery and said, “As I said earlier, there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more. It's been three months now. I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw many articles saying that I have a life-threatening condition. No, I don't. It's an autoimmune condition. It's draining and tiring. I've always been a fighter and I will fight.” 

Meanwhile, her team has announced that the actress is going on a break.  Her team said that the actress now wants to focus on her health as she didn’t take break from a long time.

A source close to the actor says, “Sam is definitely going on a break, but only for a few months to focus on her health as she had one crazy year with back-to-back shoots. She will kickstart prepping for her new projects soon after the short break.”

Moreover, starting with Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back-to-back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements.

According to a report from India Today, a source told the news portal that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be taking a break from films to focus on her health and said, “Samantha is currently shooting the film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. This is the film's final shooting schedule, which will be completed in two or three days. She is nearly finished with Citadel and will be free of commitments with this.” 

 

