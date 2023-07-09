Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens cryptic note about 'longest and hardest six months'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been making headlines because of her personal and professional life, penned a cryptic note on Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Sunday, took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note about her longest and hardest six months. She dropped a photo of herself of her Instagram story and wrote, “The longest and the hardest six months it has been... Made it to the end."

The actress, who has been making headlines because of her personal and professional life, has been going through a lot. The last few years have not been easy for the actress. In 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Mytosis and has been seeking treatment for the same.

In a recent interview, the actress also talked about her Mytosis recovery and said, “As I said earlier, there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more. It's been three months now. I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw many articles saying that I have a life-threatening condition. No, I don't. It's an autoimmune condition. It's draining and tiring. I've always been a fighter and I will fight.”

Meanwhile, her team has announced that the actress is going on a break. Her team said that the actress now wants to focus on her health as she didn’t take break from a long time.

A source close to the actor says, “Sam is definitely going on a break, but only for a few months to focus on her health as she had one crazy year with back-to-back shoots. She will kickstart prepping for her new projects soon after the short break.”

Moreover, starting with Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back-to-back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements.

According to a report from India Today, a source told the news portal that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be taking a break from films to focus on her health and said, “Samantha is currently shooting the film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. This is the film's final shooting schedule, which will be completed in two or three days. She is nearly finished with Citadel and will be free of commitments with this.”