Salaar: Insider claims Prabhas-starrer is 5 times bigger than KGF, reveals they have created 'largest sets' covering...

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar Part One: Ceasefire is a few days away from the mega release, and the makers have made sure not to keep any stone unturned in making the film bigger than previous blockbuster ventures, including the KGF series, and Kantara.

After the mega response to the trailer, the makers released the first single Sooraj Hi Chhahon Banke from the actioner that depicts the tale of friendship between two friends played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

While the film is gearing up for a grand release in cinemas next week, December 22, 2023, the cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, who has lensed the film with his magical frames, gave an interview to the leading platform and said, "We've constructed another Ramoji Film City II within the existing Ramoji City: For Salaar, enormous sets created by art- Director Shivakumar and his team span over 100 acres. In addition, in Dandumailaram, we've erected a half-kilometre wall and massive sets covering 100 acres. In my opinion, Salaar's scale is five times that of KGF. Technically, we're on a different level. This is one of the largest sets created in Indian films."

Talking about the technicality of the ambitious project Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, Bhuvan mentioned the use of a new Alexa 35, promising exceptional image quality akin to IMAX even on regular screens, which will be a first in Indian cinema. Salaar predominantly relies on practical sets (95%) with minimal CGI (5%), contributing to its visual grandeur. Salaar will be a cinematographic presentation on original sets.

Salaar has a duration of 2 hours and 55 minutes and was given an A certificate by the censor board. The movie has several bloody combat scenes, violence, and battle scenes. Backed by Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.