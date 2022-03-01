'Rula Deti Hai': Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's song teaser out, fans say 'sizzling chemistry'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are ready to amaze their fans with the song 'Rula Deti Hai,' and the teaser of the song is out. This song marks the first creative collaboration of a real-life couple, Karan and Tejasswi after 'Bigg Boss 15,' and the single will be surprised to 'TejRan' fans.

Check out the teaser

Karan shared the teaser on his Instagram with the caption, Guys!!! finally the teaser of #Ruladetihai is now on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel Full video will be out on 3rd March 12pm stay tuned thank you thank you thank you for your love!! So #grateful

In the 30 sec promo, we see, a heartbroken Karan, remembering the adorable moment he shares with Prakash. It seems like the song will be a surprise to the duo's die-hard fans. As soon as Karan dropped the video, netizens gone gaga over the teaser, "Sunnyyyyyy laddoooooooo loveeeeee youuuuuuuu," an excited fan commented. While another user said, "Youuu guyss killed it." Another TejRan fan added, "Tejran's first song cant wait!! Your voice and you two." Another fan asserted, "It's awesome can't wait for song." "THE VISUALS THE VOICE OVER THEM I JUST CANNOTTT," asserted Kundrra's follower. Another fan predicted, "This song Break All Records I'm waiting 3rd March."

About the song, Tejasswi said, "Karan and I were waiting for a chance to collaborate with each other and the people who've loved us had been waiting for us to work together. I'm happy that Rula Deti Hai happened. It's a soulful song shot in Goa. I loved my company and the song. I can't wait to know what listeners think about it." Whereas Karan added, "Rula Deti Hai is a special song on many counts. It is my first song with Tejasswi, it has been composed so beautifully by Rajat and it has been sung by Yasser, who has poured his heart into it."

'Rula Deti Hai' full song will be out on 3 March.