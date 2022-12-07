RRR star Ram Charan clicks selfie with kids of Galwan braveheart, netizens call him 'legend'

Ram Charan

RRR star Ram Charan was recently spotted attending an award function where he was honoured for their contribution to Indian cinema. In the event, he met the kids of Indian air force officer, Colonel Santosh Babu, who attained martyrdom in Galwan Valley crash. The little ones are Ram Charan's admirers, and they approach him to click a selfie with him. Ram Charan instantly took the phone from the boy to click selfies. Ram clicked pictures with them and then, and consoled the boy with love. It was an unexpected moment for Ram, but he was touched by the gesture and enjoyed clicking photos for his little fans.

Watch the viral video

As soon as the video got surfaced, people started raving about Ram, and his gesture towards the kids. A user called him, a "True legend." Another user called him a "Gentleman." Another user wrote, "That is RC JAI RC My Dream One Day I will Full Fill." A netizen wrote, "Congratulations sir."

After Ram Charan received the award, father-actor Chiranjeevi congratulated him on Twitter. "Absolutely thrilled for you and proud on winning the True Legend Future Of Young India Award. Bravo! Way to go, dearest, Ram Charan – Appa and Amma," Chiranjeevi had tweeted. In the same event, he even met Sonu Sood and Neha Kakkar. The former was also awarded for his contributions during the Covid pandemic.

Ram's last movie, SS Rajamouli's RRR continues its victory march in the United States of America as now, the entire cast and crew of the SS Rajamouli directorial, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has been awarded the special Spotlight Award from the Hollywood Critics Association.

Reacting to the same, the official Twitter handle of RRR tweeted, "We RRR elated...The cast and crew of #RRRMovie bags the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award! We'd like to thank the @HCAcritics jury for recognising #RRRMovie!". The post has gone viral on social media.

Ram Charan is wrapping up his highly anticipated film under Shankar Shanmugham's direction with the working title of RC15. The film, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani playing the female protagonist. He has also signed film with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana.