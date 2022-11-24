Search icon
Richa Chadha lands in soup with her Galwan tweet: 4 times her social media 'adventures' invited backfire

Richa Chadha's controversial tweet over Indian Army has sparked uproar in the nation, here are some tweets by actress that got herself into talks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 07:39 PM IST

Richa Chadha, a Bollywood actress, frequently makes headlines for her controversial remarks and tweets. The actress from Fukrey recently came under fire for making a "insensitive remark" regarding the 2020 Galwan crash, which claimed the lives of several Indian Army soldiers.

According to ANI, Richa responded on Wednesday to Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is prepared to carry out instructions like reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Social media users quickly became outraged over the actress' tweet and began cruelly mocking her. The upcoming crime-comedy film Fukrey 3 of the actress has also begun to receive trolling, and online users are calling for a boycott of the movie.

Richa finally broke the silence and expressed her regret. Chadha claimed that she didn't mean to offend anyone with her remark and that she has the utmost respect for the armed forces. The actress has frequently been involved in controversy and has been the target of online trolls due to her tweets.

In June of this year, after tweeting that the UAE had suspended the "export" of Indian wheat for four months, Chadha came under attack on social media. Actress Richa Chadha became entangled in a debate when she got confused between export and import, then made a sarcastic reference to India's current food shortage and political unbalance.

This year, the murder of Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has caused a significant political controversy in the nation. After the incident, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha questioned why the Punjab government had given Moose Wala only two guards while giving jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi 10 guards and a bulletproof car.

 

Richa Chadha also made a comment on the controversy surrounding Nupur Sharama's remark about the Prophet Muhammad.

 

 

Several actors praised the Netflix series Delhi Crime for its accomplishment after it won India's first Emmy Award. Richa Chadha also praised the success of the series on Twitter, which led to backlash against her. One internet user objected, pointing out how the gruesome night of the murderous crime on Nirbhaya has now unintentionally become the "pride of India."

To which she reacted and wrote, “Actual crime ko kam karne ke liye kuch kiya aapne? Shame on rape culture bol na, why the show? The industry is celebrating the achievement of a show made on the subject that won big internationally. Fix reality first. Many rapes, as brutal have occurred. You can’t deny reality”

 

Actress also reacted to the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend in September. Richa posted a video of herself on her Instagram account in which she can be seen peeking her head out of the car and providing a glimpse of "rolling Ganapati" from the sets of her new project.

She captioned the video with lengthy note that reads, 'I wonder if people who call the Hindi film industry rubbish have ever been to a set and looked at the people who work there… looked them in the eyes and…I highly doubt it.' She further added that she believes some boycott calls were only to dislodge people from their employment.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

