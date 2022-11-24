Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Neetu Kapoor chooses Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor daughter's name, know what it means

Raha is the name of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter. Raha, the name chosen by grandmother Neetu Kapoor, has many beautiful meanings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

Neetu Kapoor chooses Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor daughter's name, know what it means
Credit: Neetu Kapoor-Alia Bhatt/Instagram

On Thursday, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and revealed the name of her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter. Not only she announced the name of her daughter chosen by Neetu Kapoor but also disclosed different meanings of it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

Sharing a blurred photo, Alia Bhatt wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on November 6, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl as they have welcomed their first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai. 

In a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.” 

Reacting to the news. Karan Johar wrote, "My heart is full of love.... Welcome to the world baby girl... you have so much love waiting for you..... I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!"  

For the unversed, Alia hosted her own baby shower and shared a number of images on Instagram. Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and Karan Johar, among others, attended the event with the couple's close friends and relatives. 

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter to have her own floor in 8-storey bungalow KrishnaRaj

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June of this year. The Brahmastra couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony on April 14, 2022 in Ranbir's Mumbai residence after years of courtship. Two months after getting married, the couple offered their fans such an amazing surprise. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Reliving Naman Ojha's career: Capped by India 4 times, how MS Dhoni's presence changed everything
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
With 193K followers on Instagram, Rachel Stuhlmann is considered as
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: 6 people lose eyesight in cataract operation in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.