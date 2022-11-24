Neetu Kapoor chooses Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor daughter's name, know what it means

Credit: Neetu Kapoor-Alia Bhatt/Instagram

On Thursday, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and revealed the name of her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter. Not only she announced the name of her daughter chosen by Neetu Kapoor but also disclosed different meanings of it.

Sharing a blurred photo, Alia Bhatt wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on November 6, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl as they have welcomed their first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai.

In a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.”

Reacting to the news. Karan Johar wrote, "My heart is full of love.... Welcome to the world baby girl... you have so much love waiting for you..... I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!"

For the unversed, Alia hosted her own baby shower and shared a number of images on Instagram. Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and Karan Johar, among others, attended the event with the couple's close friends and relatives.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June of this year. The Brahmastra couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony on April 14, 2022 in Ranbir's Mumbai residence after years of courtship. Two months after getting married, the couple offered their fans such an amazing surprise.