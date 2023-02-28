Search icon
Ram Charan, wife Upasana Konidela shut down rumours of delivering their first baby in USA

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child. The couple has announced that India will be their baby's birthplace.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela/Instagram

The superstar Ram Charan, who has achieved global fame starring alongside Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, an accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist, are all set to welcome their first baby in India. The couple announced their first pregnancy back in December 2022. 

During Ram Charan's recent visit to the USA, he talked to Dr. Jennifer Ashton, one of the most famous gynaecologists in America who serves as the anchor of GMA3: What You Need to Know (the afternoon spin-off of the national morning show Good Morning America) where the Indian actor was invited to talk about RRR and its chances at the Oscars.

When Ashton congratulated Ram on him soon becoming a father, he said, "Glad, I met you. I will be taking your number, my wife's going to be in the US for a while". To which the physician had replied, "Perfect, I am available to travel with you all over the world. It will be my honour to deliver your first baby."

After this clip went viral, rumors spread that the couple might be planning to welcome their firstborn in the USA. Putting rest to all such speculations, Upasana herself reacted to the clip and wrote, "Dr. Jen Ashton, you are too sweet. Waiting to meet you. Pls join our @HospitalsApollo family in India along with Dr. Sumana Manohar & Dr. Rooma Sinha to deliver our baby. A big shout-out to all the viewers of @ABCGMA3 & @AlwaysRamCharan's fans & well-wishers. U are much loved".

Upasana, who is also the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, is excited to have her child delivered in her home country amidst the hospital staff she has known for years. Expressing her enthusiasm for this new phase in her life, she shared a statement that read, "I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world-class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr. Sumana Manohar, Dr. Rooma Sinha and now Dr. Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."

