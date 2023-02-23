Ram Charan calls RRR director SS Rajamouli 'India's Steven Spielberg', hopes he will make his way to Hollywood soon

Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli

Ram Charan created a flutter with his appearance on the popular American chat show Good Morning America on Thursday. The star was there to talk about his film RRR, which is in contention for the Oscars having generated a cult fan base in the West. During his appearance on the show, the RRR star spoke about the film, director SS Rajamouli, and nerves about becoming a father for the first time.

Ram Charan was greeted by cheering fans outside the studio as he entred for the interview. Inside, the actor was feted and congratulated for RRR’s success. Ram Charan said, “It is not just RRR, it is Indian cinema and its technicians that are being honoured. Just when we thought we had achieved everything in India and were set to move on to the next project, the West just showed us this is the beginning.”

Talking about the film and the director SS Rajamouli, he added, “RRR is a film about great friendship. It’s about the two characters (Ram and Bheem). It’s also one of the best writings of my director, Rajamouli. He’s known as Steven Spielberg of India. I hope he’s going to make his way towards global cinema very soon.”

The actor also touched upon fatherhood. Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child. The actor said, “All the years when didn’t plan, I was pretty available for my wife but, I am constantly packing and unpacking (due to RRR’s awards campaign).”

RRR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards for its chartbuster Naatu Naatu, which is picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The song is composed by MM Keeravani and was shot in Ukraine. RRR is one of India’s highest-grossing films of all time with a global gross of Rs 1170 crore.