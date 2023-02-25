Ram Charan reacts to being nominated alongside Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Nicolas Cage at Critics Choice Super Awards

Ram Charan/File photo

The nominations for Critics Choice Super Awards were nominated earlier this week and SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR's period action extravaganza earned three nominations including Best Action Movie, and the two leading stars being nominated for Best Actor in an Action Movie.

Along with the Telugu superstars, three Hollywood superstars have also been nominated in the same category - Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick, Brad Pitt for Bullet Train, and Nicolas Cage for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Son of legendary actor Chiranjeevi, Ram reacted to this achievement.

Taking to his Twitter on Saturday, February 25, the actor said that he was delighted to see his and Jr NTR's name on the list of nominees along with the legends. He wrote, "Delighted to see my brother @tarak9999's and my name on the nominees list of Best Actor in an Action Movie. What a beautiful feeling to see our names next to legends like Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt!".

Delighted to see my brother @tarak9999 ‘s and my name on the nominees list of Best Actor in an Action Movie.

What a beautiful feeling to see our names next to legends like Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt! https://t.co/FVVPx1lm9i — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 25, 2023

For the Best Action Movie, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR will be competing against Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and The Woman King. The winners of the Critics Choice Super Awards will be revealed in a special announcement on March 16.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is presently in the United States of America ahead of the 95th Oscars where RRR is nominated for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The actor was featured as a guest on the ABC morning television show Good Morning America and presented an award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards on Friday night.

RRR also won five awards at the same event for Best International Film, Best Stunts, Best Original Song, Best Action Film, and The Spotlight Award for the entire cast and crew of the film. SS Rajamouli accepted the awards and dedicated the win for all Indian filmmakers.



READ | Watch: Ram Charan blushes as he is called 'f***ing snack, thirst trap’, says 'I want my wife to hear this'