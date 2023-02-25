Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Ram Charan reacts to being nominated alongside Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Nicolas Cage at Critics Choice Super Awards

Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been nominated for Best Actor in an Action Movie for SS Rajamouli's RRR at the Critics Choice Super Awards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 05:33 PM IST

Ram Charan reacts to being nominated alongside Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Nicolas Cage at Critics Choice Super Awards
Ram Charan/File photo

The nominations for Critics Choice Super Awards were nominated earlier this week and SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR's period action extravaganza earned three nominations including Best Action Movie, and the two leading stars being nominated for Best Actor in an Action Movie.

Along with the Telugu superstars, three Hollywood superstars have also been nominated in the same category - Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick, Brad Pitt for Bullet Train, and Nicolas Cage for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Son of legendary actor Chiranjeevi, Ram reacted to this achievement. 

Taking to his Twitter on Saturday, February 25, the actor said that he was delighted to see his and Jr NTR's name on the list of nominees along with the legends. He wrote, "Delighted to see my brother @tarak9999's and my name on the nominees list of Best Actor in an Action Movie. What a beautiful feeling to see our names next to legends like Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt!".

For the Best Action Movie, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR will be competing against Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and The Woman King. The winners of the Critics Choice Super Awards will be revealed in a special announcement on March 16. 

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is presently in the United States of America ahead of the 95th Oscars where RRR is nominated for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The actor was featured as a guest on the ABC morning television show Good Morning America and presented an award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards on Friday night. 

RRR also won five awards at the same event for Best International Film, Best Stunts, Best Original Song, Best Action Film, and The Spotlight Award for the entire cast and crew of the film. SS Rajamouli accepted the awards and dedicated the win for all Indian filmmakers.

READ | Watch: Ram Charan blushes as he is called 'f***ing snack, thirst trap’, says 'I want my wife to hear this'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tata Motors launches Red Dark editions of Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding venue: Photos of Suniel Shetty's luxurious Khandala farmhouse with private pool, theatre
Kiara-Sidharth wedding: B-town celebs who wore Manish Malhotra bridal outfit for their big day
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
Mehreen Qazi wishes husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan on Valentine's Day, see lovely pics of couple here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 5 killed, 30 injured as roof of cold storage collapses in Meerut
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.