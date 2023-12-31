Rajkumar Hirani reveals why he didn't want to cast Vicky Kaushal in Dunki: ‘A boy like him would…’

Rajkumar Hirani says Vicky Kaushal's casting in Dunki was by chance and reveals that he didn't want to offer him the role initially.

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki won hearts and has emerged to be a hit at the box office. Other than SRK, another actor whose performance is being appreciated by the audience is Vicky Kaushal. However, do you know that Rajkumar Hirani didn’t want to cast him initially in the film?

Yes, in a recent interview with NDTV, Rajkumar Hirani revealed that he didn’t offer the role to Vicky Kaushal, rather he called him up for it. The filmmaker said, “As we were chatting, the topic of casting came up. When he asked about the ideal boy for the role of Sukhi, I mentioned, ‘A boy like Vicky would be perfect’. However, I made it clear that I wouldn’t offer him the role because it’s a small role. Now he’s doing lead roles, so I wouldn’t offer it to him. Sham didn’t say anything.”

He further added that after this, Vicky Kaushal called him and said, “That night, I got a call from Vicky, and he said, ‘How could you tell dad that you can’t offer the role to me?’ He met me the very next day, and it was kind of him to take on that role. It also showed what a good actor can do with a role like that, and Vicky made the biggest difference to the film.”

Before Dunki, Vicky Kaushal also worked with Rajkumar Hirani in Sanju wherein he played the role of Kamli, Sanjay Dutt’s best friend. His performance earned him widespread acclaim.

Dunki is a story of 4 friends who wish to go to the UK, however, when they fail to get through with the legal path, they choose the Dunki route. The film shows their struggles to reach UK from

Punjab. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, and Boman Irani among others in key roles and has collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia along with others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 2024