Are Prashanth Neel films Prabhas' Salaar, Yash's KGF Chapter 2 part of the same universe? Hombale Films producer reacts

Starring Prabhas in the titular role, Salaar has been one of the most awaited films since its announcement as it unites the men behind two of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, the Baahubali and KGF franchises. Prabhas played the leading role in SS Rajamouli's period action dramas, whereas Prashanth Neel directed Yash-starrer KGF films.

Ahead of its worldwide release on September 28, the production house Hombale Films, which also bankrolled the two KGF chapters, announced that the Salaar teaser will be released on the morning of July 6 at 5:12 am. Fans were quick enough to find that it's the same time when Yash's character Rocky Bhai dies in the climax of KGF Chapter 2.

One Prabhas' fan shared this co-incidence on Twitter and wrote, "#Salaar #KGF #Prabhas 5:12 AM is the time Rocky Bhai gets attacked in KGF-2 climax and it’s the teaser time of Salaar. Mother of all collisions Salaar is coming up". His tweet soon went viral on social media, attracting the attention of Hombale Films producer Karthik Gowda. He quote-tweeted the same on his timeline with the caption, "This got a smile on all our faces".

This got a smile on all our faces https://t.co/GqyqvS8yRg — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) July 3, 2023

Well, this has left the audiences wondering if the KGF franchise and Salaar are part of the same universe created by Prashanth Neel. We would have to wait for September 28 to find the same. Apart from Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in the leading roles.

Prabhas desperately needs box office success after the colossal failure of his last three films Adipurush, Saaho, and Radhe Shyam. And Salaar might just be the perfect film for that since KGF Chapter 2 earned a worldwide gross of over Rs 1200 crore, making it the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Dangal, Baahubali 2 The Conclusion, and RRR.



