Prabhas looks cool in black as he poses with crew on sets of Prashanth Neel film Salaar, see photo

Starring Prabhas in the titular role and directed by Prashanth Neel, the Telugu-language action thriller Salaar is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Slated to hit theatres on September 28, the film also stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in the leading roles.

Now, a photo is going viral on social media from the sets of the Prashanth Neel directorial in which the Saaho star is seen posing with the film crew. Prabhas looks cool in his casual outfit of a black shirt and black pajamas paired with a black cap and slippers. The picture, originally posted by one of the crew members, is being re-shared by the actor's fan pages.

Salaar unites two blockbuster forces, the Baahubali actor and the KGF director and thus, there is a huge expectation from the film in terms of its box-office performance. Apart from its original Telugu version, the film will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Before Salaar, Prabhas will be seen in Adipurush, Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, in which he portrays Lord Rama. The mythological film has Kriti Sanon playing Sita and Saif Ali Khan as the demon king Ravana. Adipurush will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 13, followed by a worldwide release on June 16.

After Salaar, Prabhas has Nag Ashwin's science fiction action film Project K lined up for release on January 12, 2024. Among the most expensive films ever made, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film will also release in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.



