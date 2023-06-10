This Kannada hit is India's most profitable film since pandemic, not Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan or SS Rajamouli's RRR

Yash in a still from KGF Chapter 2

Post-pandemic, it has been difficult going for Indian cinema. The number of hit films has reduced across industries, even though the huge success of some blockbusters has brought respite to the filmdoms. But amid the gloo, there have been a few films in various languages that have managed to set the cash registers ringing and rake in profits.

India’s most profitable film post-pandemic

You think of the biggest blockbusters that the country has seen in the last three years and names like RRR and Pathaan come to mind. These two films are the highest-grossing Indian films in the last two calendar years. But when it comes to sheer profit margin, a Kannada blockbuster has dwarfed them. That film is Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. As per industry sources, Pathaan – which made Rs 1050 crore globally, returned a profit of around Rs 600 crore to the producers. In comparison, RRR – which minted Rs 1200 crore globally – made a profit of just under Rs 600 crore as well. In comparison, KGF 2’s Rs 1200 crore earning includes a profit share of over Rs 900 crore

KGF Chapter 2’s collection, profit, and budget

The reason for this staggering number is KGF 2’s relatively lower budget as opposed to the much bigger films that were RRR and Pathaan. RRR’s reported landing cost was around Rs 500 crore. For Pathaan, this number was around Rs 300 crore. But for KGF 2, the number was just over Rs 100 crore, which meant it’s profit share was larger.

India’s most profitable film ever

While KGF Chapter 2’s numbers are impressive, they are a long way away from the gargantuan numbers done by India’s most profitable film of all time – Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Courtesy its record worldwide gross of over Rs 2000 crore and relatively modest production budget of around Rs 100 crore, the film was able to make a profit of around Rs 1500 crore. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the only other Indian film to make a profit of over Rs 1000 crore.