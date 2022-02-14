Prabhas proposes to Pooja Hegde in special Valentine glimpse of 'Radhe Shyam' - WATCH

After the 'Baahubali' phenomenon, Prabhas' films are keenly awaited by the entire Indian film industry and audience across the nation. The pan-Indian star has the science-fiction romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam' as his next release on March 11, in which he is paired opposite the sizzling actress Pooja Hegde.

Celebrating the occasion of Valentine's Day, Prabhas unveiled the special Valentine glimpse on his Instagram handle on Monday, February 14. Sharing the romantic poster and the link with his fans and followers, Prabhas wrote, "Sending my love to you all on this special day with some glimpses from my film, #RadheShyam. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

Prabhas plays a palm reader named Vikram Aditya and Pooja Hegde plays a doctor named Prerana in the upcoming film. The 34-second clip shows Vikram in his flirtatious avatar attempting to converse with Prerana in the film. In the special glimpse, Vikram is even shown going down on one knee to propose to Prerana before she asks him how has he remained single yet.

The trailer and posters have already left the fans intrigued and they can't wait to watch the film on the big screen next month. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and will also release in dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have interesting films lined up next. The 'Baahubali' star will be seen in 'Adipurush' which is based on the Hindu mythological tale of Ramayana. It features Prabhas in the titular role, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. Pooja Hegde will star opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama 'Cirkus', which is reportedly based on William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors'.