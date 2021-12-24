‘Radhe Shyam’ trailer out: Pooja Hegde-Prabhas’ tragic love story will keep you gripped

On Thursday, the much-anticipated trailer for Radha Krishna Kumar's epic love story ‘Radhe Shyam’ was released online. The film will be released on January 14, 2022, with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the key roles.

In the film, Prabhas plays a man who believes he isn't cut out for love or marriage. When a foreigner he has been romancing for a while says, "I love you," he says, "Don't." I’m just looking for a flirtationship.”

When Pooja enters the scene, after some yawning and 97 kisses (a number emphasised numerous times in the teaser), Prabhas falls in love with her. He is then shown to be 'the famous Vikramaditya,' a sought-after palmist with precognitive abilities.

A shipwreck, Prabhas swinging through flames like a wrecking ball, a bleeding Pooja dying in a bathtub, and an explosion are among the scary visuals.

‘Radhe Shyam’, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, will be released theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The love movie, which also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan, was set to hit theatres in July but was postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Salaar’, ‘Adipurush’, and ‘Project-K’ are among Prabhas' upcoming films, whereas’ Cirkus’, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, ‘Acharya’, and ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ are among Pooja's.