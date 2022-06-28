Pooja Hegde recalls the lowest point in her career, says 'there was a year where I didn’t have work'

Pooja Hegde is looking forward to her upcoming releases, Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali aka Bhaijaan with Salman Khan.

Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Mohenjo Daro in 2016. The film was a commercial and critical failure and since then, Pooja has only appeared in another Hindi film to date, the comedy Housefull 4 in 2019. However, the actress is one of the most sought-out actors in South Indian cinema where she has been a part of huge hits.

Pooja is also eyeing her comeback in the Hindi film industry with two big-budget entertainers. She will be seen first opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus slated to release on December 23, 2022. A week later on December 30, she will be back on the big screen in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali aka Bhaijaan.

In a recent interview, the actress talked about the lowest phase of her career when she had no work for one long year. Talking to Hindustan Times, Pooja said, "My highest point was when I had six hit films in a row, and that’s been amazing. The lowest point would be the start of my career. It’s not been like one film took off and there was no looking back. It was like one film didn’t do well, then there was a year where I didn’t have work, then I wasn’t getting the kind of films I wanted to do."



"When I got that, then those didn’t work, and then one film finally worked for me in Telugu. Since then, it’s been amazing", said the actress who has recently been seen in three big-budget films Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, Beast opposite Thalapathy Vijay, and Acharya with the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Sadly for her, all the three films bombed at the box office.