Pooja Hegde shares her thoughts on ongoing Hindi-South language row

Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde is currently enjoying her debut at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival where the actress has walked the red carpet in stunning outfits as part of the Indian delegation at the prestigious event to represent the nation. Now, in an interview from France, the actress has shared her thoughts on the language row being talked about across film industries in India.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pooja talked about the ongoing debate about Bollywood vs South film industry and said, "We all belong to the same country, it’s Indian cinema. Rather than bifurcating us, it should unite us. We should genuinely stop bifurcating so much in terms of language."

"If you get over the subtitle part of watching a film, we will be open to such new amazing, content. It will make us understand the genuine culture in India. It’s going to help us understand our people more", the actress who has acted in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films over the years added in her interview to the media portal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja has been a part of three not-so-successful films at the box office namely Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, and Beast with Thalapathy Vijay.



READ | Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia dance to Mame Khan's Ghoomar

It is for the first time in the festival's history that a country has been named the official Country of Honour at The Marché du Film, one of the largest film markets in the world held alongside the Cannes. India has been granted this honour and thus, few celebrities from the nation have been selected to represent the Indian film industry.

Apart from Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shekhar Kapur, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Kamal Haasan, Ricky Kej, Prasoon Joshi, and a few other artists are part of this official Indian delegation. Deepika Padukone is among the main jury members at the film festival.