Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

Actors and politicians have reacted to the sex scene in Oppenheimer and criticised the makers for insulting the Bhagavad Gita. However, Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna’s character in Mahabharata, has a different opinion

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited project Oppenheimer has sparked controversy in India because of a scene from the film in which Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, reads verses from the Bhagavad Gita while having sex with Florence Pugh's character.

Actors and politicians have reacted to the sex scene in Oppenheimer and criticised the makers for insulting the Bhagavad Gita. However, actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna’s character in Mahabharata, has a different opinion about the controversial scene. While speaking to ETimes, he defended the scene and said, “A scientist thinks of his creation 24x7x365 days, irrespective of what he is doing. His mind space is consumed fully of his creation & the physical act is just a natural mechanical act.”

He added, “I appeal to people to think of this emotional aspect of Oppenheimer’s important moments of life. Isn’t he proved correct that now we see all the explosive technologies killing our own race – for human greed of territorial & commercial superiority, without any sense of larger duty as an individual or a nation or a planet…The UN must enforce nuclear disarmament seriously. Nolan’s message is loud & clear!”

Christopher Nolan’s latest movie Oppenheimer has been one of the most anticipated movies in the entire world, but one scene featuring the lead actors Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh has sparked a massive wave of outrage in the Hindu community.

The intimate scene between Murphy and Pugh has stoked a massive controversy in India, with the Hindu community slamming the censor board for not cutting the scene out of Oppenheimer, and calling for the boycott of the film in India.

When was Bhagavad Gita used in Oppenheimer?

Bhagavad Gita was actually used twice in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The first mention was during a sex scene between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, while the second time was during the explosion of the atomic bomb, when Oppenheimer utters the quote from the Gita, “Now I am become Death, the Destroyers of World.”

While the real-life Oppenheimer had a strong connection with the Bhagavad Gita, this scene has stroked a massive controversy in the Hindu community. Due to the connection of the Gita with the sex scene, the Hindu community is now urging for a boycott of the Nolan film.

 

