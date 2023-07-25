Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

Actors and politicians have reacted to the sex scene in Oppenheimer and criticised the makers for insulting the Bhagavad Gita. However, Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna’s character in Mahabharata, has a different opinion

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited project Oppenheimer has sparked controversy in India because of a scene from the film in which Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, reads verses from the Bhagavad Gita while having sex with Florence Pugh's character.

Actors and politicians have reacted to the sex scene in Oppenheimer and criticised the makers for insulting the Bhagavad Gita. However, actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna’s character in Mahabharata, has a different opinion about the controversial scene. While speaking to ETimes, he defended the scene and said, “A scientist thinks of his creation 24x7x365 days, irrespective of what he is doing. His mind space is consumed fully of his creation & the physical act is just a natural mechanical act.”

He added, “I appeal to people to think of this emotional aspect of Oppenheimer’s important moments of life. Isn’t he proved correct that now we see all the explosive technologies killing our own race – for human greed of territorial & commercial superiority, without any sense of larger duty as an individual or a nation or a planet…The UN must enforce nuclear disarmament seriously. Nolan’s message is loud & clear!”

When was Bhagavad Gita used in Oppenheimer?

Bhagavad Gita was actually used twice in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The first mention was during a sex scene between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, while the second time was during the explosion of the atomic bomb, when Oppenheimer utters the quote from the Gita, “Now I am become Death, the Destroyers of World.”

While the real-life Oppenheimer had a strong connection with the Bhagavad Gita, this scene has stroked a massive controversy in the Hindu community. Due to the connection of the Gita with the sex scene, the Hindu community is now urging for a boycott of the Nolan film.