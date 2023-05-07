Search icon
Kangana Ranaut reviews Mani Ratnam's blockbuster sequel Ponniyin Selvan 2, gives it five stars

Ponniyin Selvan 2, which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi among others, is racing towards the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office worldwide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut-Ponniyi Selvan 2/Instagram

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released in the theatres on April 28, almost exactly seven months after the prequel Ponniyin Selvan 1 hit the theatres on September 30 last year. While the first part grossed more than Rs 500 crore worldwide, the second part is also racing towards the Rs 300 crore mark globally.

Kangana Ranaut watched the Mani Ratnam film, featuring an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi among others, on Saturday, May 6, and shared her review on her Instagram Stories. She reshared the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani's video of herself coming out of the theatre and wrote, "Aaj doston ke saath superhit film PS 2 dekhi (Saw the superhit film PS 2 today with friends), it's a theatrical experience, don't miss it", and added five stars.

Ranaut

The Ponniyin Selvan films are adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 five-volume novel series of the same name, which is based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. Kalki's book is considered one of the greatest pieces in Tamil literature.

Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades but failed due to financial constraints. Finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his dream project splitting the five-volume novel into two parts.

Originally made in Tamil, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has also been released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada languages on April 28. The AR Rahman musical is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam’s own banner Madras Talkies and Allirajah Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions.

