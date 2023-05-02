Kamal Haasan heaps praise on Mani Ratnam after watching Ponniyin Selvan 2: 'Tamil cinema is moving towards golden age'

Kamal Haasan-Ponniyin Selvan 2/Instagram

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 has finally been released in the theatres on April 28. The sequel has earned positive reviews from critics and audiences, with a majority of them calling it better than Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, which was released in the theatres on September 30 last year.

The legendary actor Kamal Haasan, who has narrated the film in its original Tamil version, saw the period epic with composer Devi Sri Prasad on Monday, May 1. After watching Ponniyin Selvan 2, Haasan heaped praises on Mani Ratnam adding that he and his team have worked together to make Tamil cinema international.

Speaking to ANI, the Vikram actor said, "I am an artist, film producer, director, and all of that. Secondly, my first proclaimed identity is that I am a cinema fan. And I am a Tamilian. So I am so proud that the technical expertise and unique talent of Tamil are now for everyone and the world to see. And altogether, I am not talking just about the stars incorporated or played for the story and I think the credit goes to Mani Ratnam."

"(It) takes a lot of valour to do a film of this size like a production. Mr Mani Ratnam, the team the cinematographer, the musician, everybody they have worked together to make Tamil cinema international. And people have embraced this, which is a good sign that Tamil Cinema is probably moving towards the golden age and expected to go in that direction. It`s a very moving moment for two friends who started speaking about cinema and he has gone ahead and done it", he further added.

Ponniyin Selvan is adapted from Kalki's novel based on the Chola kingdom and is considered one of the greatest pieces in Tamil literature. There have been various attempts in Tamil cinema to adapt the novel to the big screen and even Kamal Haasan tried to do so when he bought the rights from MG Ramachandran but couldn't fulfill his dream. Finally, Mani Ratnam has been able to succeed in his endeavour of adapting the five-volume novel into two films.

The films boast an expansive cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, and others. The first part grossed more than Rs 500 crore worldwide, while the latest release has already earned more than Rs 200 crore within four days of its release.



