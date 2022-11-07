KH234: Vikram star Kamal Haasan reunites with Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam 35 years after Nayakan

Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam/File photo

Kamal Haasan, who celebrates his 68th birthday on Monday, November 7, took to his Twitter handle to announce the 234th film of his career for which he is reuniting with the filmmaker Mani Ratman after 35 years. Sharing the announcement video, Kamal wrote, "Here we go again! #KH234".

The film will be released in the theatres in 2024. It will be produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth under their respective banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The Oscar-winning music director A R Rahman will be composing the music for the film. Interestingly, this is the first time that the power trio is collaborating on a project.

Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan last worked 35 years ago in the highly critically acclaimed film Nayakan, which was released in 1987. It was inspired by the Hollywood classic The Godfather and loosely based on the life of the Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar.

It has been a blockbuster year for the actor and filmmaker since both of them delivered projects earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office. Kamal led Lokesh Kanagaraj's action-packed entertainer Vikram with Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, in which Ulaga Nayagan aka the Universal Hero played the titular character.

On the other hand, Mani Ratnam directed the historical epic Ponniyin Selvan 1 based on the eponymous novel written by Kalki. It boasts a huge star cast such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others.



Talking about their upcoming projects, Kamal Haasan will be seen next in Indian 2, the sequel of his vigilante action film Indian released in 1996. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film also features Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

Mani Ratnam's next is also a sequel, Ponniyin Selvan 2, which the filmmaker has already shot and the post-production work for the same will begin soon. The makers are planning to release it in the summer of 2023 and it is reported that the film will be out on Eid 2023, clashing with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.