Kangana Ranaut shares the 'most challenging thing' about directing a film: 'Trust me what you want to do...'

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut made her directorial debut with the historical drama film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which she co-directed with Krish Jagarlamudi. The actress also portrayed the freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bai in the 2019 film for which she was awarded the National Film Award for Best Actress (jointly with her performance in Panga).

As Kangana has wrapped up the shooting of her next directorial Emergency, the actress took to her Instagram Story on Friday and revealed what she feels are the 'most challenging' aspects of directing a film. The actress shared a clip of the American film director Martin Scorsese's interview in which he is talking about framing and blocking a scene.

"Most challenging things about direction is...A director is faced with a minimum of 400-500 questions every day from all departments, camera, art, actors, make-up, production, and of course the direction department. Trust me what you want to do as a director is easier to do than to explain, limiting your vision to words is rather agonising that's why best teams are those who read emotions and energy and don't get entangled in words and best directors are those who let those emotions lead them not ambition", Kangana wrote.





Talking about Emergency, Kangana is portraying the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama, which also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The actress has also produced the film under her banner Manikarnika Films, named after her directorial debut.

The actress also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas lined up for release. The actress, who made her debut in the 2006 romantic thriller Gangster, will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The RSVP production was slated to hit theatres on Dussehra last year on October 5, but has been postponed and a new release date hasn't been announced yet.



