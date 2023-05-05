Kangana Ranaut says anyone who says The Kerala Story is attacking them is a terrorist: 'You are a bigger problem'

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has supported the makers of The Kerala Story and slammed people who are against the release of the film. Sudipto Sen directorial stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead role. Amid controversies, Kangana Ranaut supported the makers.

While attending ABP's Majha Maha Katta event, Kangana Ranaut was asked to share her thoughts about the film and the controversies related to the release. Kangana clearly stated that the film isn't targeting a religious community, but an extremist organisation. She said, "See I have not watched the film but a lot has been tried to ban the film. I read it today, correct me if I am wrong, High Court has said that the film cannot be banned. I think it’s not showing anybody in the bad light but only ISIS, right? If HC, the country's most responsible body is saying this, then they are right. ISIS is a terrorist organisation. It’s not like I am calling them terrorist, our country, Home Ministry (Ministry of Home Affairs) and other countries as well have called them so."

She further added, "Agar aap aisa samjhte hai ki woh terrorists organisation nahi hai toh zaheer si baat hai phir aap bhi terrorist hi hai. Agar aap sochte hai ek terrorist outfit, ek terrorist nahi hai, aur usko terrorist ghoshit kiya gya hai, legally, morally by every standard aur aapko lagta hai woh terrorist nahi hai toh more than the film you are a bigger problem you should first think about where you stand in life (If you think ISIS is not a terrorist outfit despite its declaration then you are also a terrorist),” Kangana also pointed out that she is talking about those people who think that the film is attacking them, and not ISIS. "If you think it’s attacking you then you are a terrorist. Maine kuch nahi kaha bhai, ye simple maths hai (I have not said anything , it's a simple math)."

The Kerala Story was released in cinemas on May 5. On the other side, Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. The film will also mark her directorial debut.