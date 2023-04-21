Kangana Ranaut apologises for making 'Joe Biden-Dalai Lama' joke after Buddhists protest outside her office

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

The Buddhist spiritual leader 14th Dalai Lama recently sparked a controversy after a video went viral in which he was seen kissing a young minor boy on the lips and asking him to ‘suck his tongue’. Even after sharing an apology for his actions, the leader was brutally slammed left, right, and centre by the people.

Kangana Ranaut too attacked the spiritual leader when she shared a Twitter post of an edited photo of Dalai Lama with his tongue out and US President Joe Biden beside him, along with the caption "The Dalai Lama receives a warm welcome at the White House". Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Dono ko same bimari hai, definitely dono ki dosti ho sakti hai (Both have the same illness, both can definitely be friends)".

On Friday, April 21, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of some Buddhists protesting outside her office. Apologising for her "harmless joke", the Panga actress wrote, "A group of Buddhist people doing dharma outside my office at Pali Hill. I didn't mean to hurt anyone, it was a harmless joke about Biden being friends with Dalai Lama, please don't understand my intentions", adding a folded hands emoji. She added, "I do believe in Buddha's teachings and his holiness 14th Dalai Lama has spent his whole life in public service, I hold nothing against anyone, don't stand in the harsh heat, please go home", with a folded hands emoji again.









Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next portraying India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which she has directed and produced also under her banner Manikarnika Films. The film also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and late actor Satish Kaushik among others. It is slated to release later this year.



