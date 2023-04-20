Kangana Ranaut slams parents of kid asking Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika on date: 'Behooda baatein...'

Kangana Ranaut/Twitter

A picture has been going viral across the internet from a recent Indian Premiere League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17. In the photo, a kid is seen holding a placard asking the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who plays from RCB in the IPL, to take his and actress Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika out on a date. "Hi Virat uncle. Can I take Vamika on a date?", the placard read. Vamika celebrated her second birthday in January this year.

Reacting to the viral photo, Kangana Ranaut slammed the parents of the kid as she took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "Massom baccho ko yeh behooda baatein na sikhaaye, isse aap modern ya cool nahi ashleel or fool lagte ho (Don't teach these nonsense to innocent children, it makes you look vulgar and flowery, not modern or cool)."

Multiple users of the micro-blogging platform agreed with the multiple National Award-winning actress as one of them replied, "True, kids are very impressionable and exaggerate everything in their minds. Parents unknowingly end up messing up with them with things like this", while another tweeted, "Kids are innocent they learn from the atmosphere around them it's parents duty to give them good atmosphere and good values for life."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next portraying India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which she has directed and produced also under her banner Manikarnika Films. The film also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and late actor Satish Kaushik among others. It is slated to release later this year.



