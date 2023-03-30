Kangana Ranaut calls western culture 'disgusting': 'They sabotaged family system, that society is on verge of collapse'

Kangana Ranaut/File photo

Kangana Ranaut is known to express her views and thoughts on social media platforms. In her latest tweet, she asked Indians to stop the 'westernisation of our civilisation' and called the western culture 'disgusting'.

Kangana shared a video on her Twitter in which an American swimmer named Riley Gaines was speaking against the transgender swimmer Lia Thomas expressing concerns about how female swimmers have to share their locker room with Thomas, whom she called a ‘22-year-old male who is fully intact with male genitalia'.

Reacting to the clip, the multiple National Award-winning actress wrote, "We must stop westernisation of our civilisation, it’s not just torn clothes and hip hop, it runs deeper. In the west every third person is on psychiatric medication, they sabotaged family system, in the name of feminism their women struggling to raise children without any. Family/financial support,women don’t want to have children anymore n this new gender drama is becoming a pandemic there. That society is on the verge of collapse, we don’t need to imitate those who meet parents for weekend dinners and make them par for half the bill. Disgusting."

Family/financial support,women don’t want to have children anymore n this new gender drama is becoming a pandemic there. That society is on the verge of collapse, we don’t need to imitate those who meet parents for weekend dinners and make them par for half the bill. Disgusting. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 30, 2023

Several netizens agreed with her with replies such as "I completely agree and I see such cases a lot here. Talking about family system, most of them don't even know the concepts of ethics values sanskara, and protocol to live an ideal life. All they are into is temporary and momentary satisfaction be it whatever", and "We can keep our tradition while wearing western clothes but we have forgotten our culture, India has such rich culture every ritual has significant meaning to it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next portraying India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which she has directed and produced also. The film also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and late actor Satish Kaushik among others. It is slated to release later this year.



READ | Kangana Ranaut attacks 'Bolly kids' again, says they 'gang up, bully, harass and even kill' gifted people