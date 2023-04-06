Kangana Ranaut attacks Karan Johar for his comments on Anushka Sharma in throwback video, gives new title to director

Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar/File photo

After filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and editor-screenwriter Apurva Asrani, now actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a throwback video in which Karan Johar can be heard saying that he 'totally wanted to completely murder Anushka Sharma's career' before her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008.

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, is part of a discussion between the filmmaker, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai with the two film critics Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra at the 18th MAMI Film Festival held in Mumbai in 2016. The session was held a week prior to the release of Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which starred Ranbir Kapoor along with the two actresses.

Karan said, "I totally wanted to, completely murder Anushka Sharma's career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma'. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi." Johar also added in the clip that he felt he owed an apology and compliment to the actress after seeing her performance in the 2010 romantic comedy Band Baaja Baarat in which she co-starred with Ranveer Singh.

On Thursday evening, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories and called Karan Johar by the name of Chacha Chaudhary, the popular comic book character created by Pran Kumar Sharma. The Panga actress wrote in Hindi, "Iss chacha choudhary ko bas yahi ek kaam hai (This gentleman has only one work in this industry)."





Kangana has earlier too slammed the filmmaker calling him 'movie mafia' and 'flag-bearer of nepotism' on several occasions.



