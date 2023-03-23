Kangana Ranaut birthday: When the actress called Karan Johar 'driving force' of her life

Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 36th birthday on Thursday, March 23. On her special day, we take a look back at her much-talked-about appearance on the popular talk show Koffee With Karan in 2017. The actress, who has always raised her voice against Karan Johar for promoting nepotism in the Hindi film industry, called the filmmaker the 'driving force' of her life on his Koffee couch.

The actress went on Karan's popular chat show along with Saif Ali Khan to promote Vishal Bhardwaj-directed period war drama Rangoon. The film's third lead Shahid Kapoor also made a brief appearance at the end of the episode. While introducing Kangana, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director called her "one of the best actresses of our times".

Replying to him, Kangana thanked Karan and said, "You have been the driving force all through my life. If it wasn't for all the rejections and mocking, you made fun of my English on this couch, you made fun of everything (about me). I am not complaining about it. Somewhere, these things do drive you."

This episode was one of the highlights of the fifth season of Koffee With Karan but people often mistake it for Kangana's first appearance on Karan's chat show. In fact, it was in 2010, when the Manikarnika actress made her debut on the show along with Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor when the trio had come in to promote their film No Problem.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next portraying India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which she has directed and produced also. The film also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and late actor Satish Kaushik among others.



