Vivek Agnihotri, Apurva Agnihotri slam Karan Johar for saying he wanted to 'murder Anushka Sharma's career' in old video

Vivek Agnihotri-Karan Johar-Apurva Asrani

A few days after Priyanka Chopra's revelation about 'being cornered' in Bollywood, an old video of Karan Johar saying he wanted to 'murder' Anushka Sharma's debut has gone viral. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and writer-editor Apurva Asrani have also reacted to the video and slammed Johar for playing 'dirty backroom politics against talented outsiders'.

On April 6, Apurva shared the video on his Twitter, and wrote, "'I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma's career' - Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand & Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I'm sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate."

'I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma's career' - Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand & Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I'm sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate. pic.twitter.com/8JNLp8Kyud — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) April 6, 2023

Director Vivek Agnihotri shared Apurva's tweet and further wrote, "Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders."

Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders. https://t.co/GNPRjiW5ry — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 6, 2023

The viral video is part of a discussion between Karan, Anushka, and Aishwarya Rai with Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra at the 18th MAMI Film Festival, held in Mumbai in 2016. The festival was held a week prior to the release of Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which also starred Anushka.

In the conversation, Karan disclosed, "I totally wanted to, completely murder Anushka Sharma's career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma'. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi." Anushka Sharma laughed at Karan's confession.

The debate of outsider vs insider in Bollywood gained traction recently after Priyanka Chopra opened up about her difficult days in Bollywood. In March, while speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka discussed her reason for leaving India. “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break," she had said. Her statement had received widespread support back home from fans and even celebs like Apurva and Kangana Ranaut.