Entertainment

Entertainment

Hanuman trailer: Teja Sajja-starrer is 'visual treat extravaganza', Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe impresses fans

The first instalment of Hanuman, tells an epic story of heroism and power, proving that creativity and passion can overcome any challenge.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Director Prasanth Varma said that Hanuman trailer, which was dropped on Tuesday, is not a usual movie and that it is the beginning of an epic cinematic universe. Prasanth Varma said: "Hanuman" isn't your usual movie; it's a passion project that came to life with amazing support from my team. Starting with a simple idea, the story of Hanuman unfolded, taking our cinematic dreams to new heights.”

The trailer tells an epic story of heroism and power, proving that creativity and passion can overcome any challenge. The trailer not only impresses with stunning visuals but also weaves a memorable superhero tale that connects with audiences.

The director added: “‘Hanuman’ isn't just a character; it is the beginning of an epic cinematic universe that brings something uniquely Indian and magical to the audience. This journey has been an exciting adventure for all of us, and we're incredibly proud of what we've created."

Here's Hindi trailer of Hanuman

The trailer shows how an ordinary guy unexpectedly gains superpowers and he discovers a newfound strength within himself. As he embraces his abilities, he takes on a formidable supervillain, turning an ordinary life into an extraordinary battle between good and evil.

Teja Sajja, the film's lead, expressed his joy about the project. Teja said: "Being a part of Hanuman is truly special. In the mystical world of Anjanadri, a young and frail lad, once irresponsible, is bestowed with supernatural abilities through the blessings of Lord Hanuman. He takes on a formidable power monger, harnessing the strength of mighty Lord Hanuman. The graph of the character is what inspired me so much and the film has transformed me truly.”

Hanuman is presented by RKD Studios, while PrimeShow Entertainment is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer. It is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024

