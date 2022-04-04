Grammys 2022 red carpet: BTS, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber up the style quotient

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are being held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony honouring top performances in music is being held on Sunday, April 3, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The biggest names in the music industry have arrived for the most celebrated event of the year. A star-studded, glamour-packed red carpet was seen at the annual music awards.

Here are some of the music sensations at the Grammy Awards 2022 red carpet

BTS, the South Korean pop sensation consisting of Jungkook, Jin, RM, V, Suga, Jimin, and J-Hope, wore coloured suits on the red carpet. The septet will also be performing at the ceremony.

The American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who has crooned biggest hits such as 'Copycat', 'Bury A Friend', 'Everything I wanted', and 'Bored', raised the glam quotient in her unique black costume on the red carpet.



Known for her chart-topping numbers such as 'Levitating', 'Be The One', and 'Break My Heart', Dua Lipa also upped the glam quotient on the red carpet.

Justin Bieber, who is nominated for eight awards at the 64th annual music awards, also rocked the red carpet with her wife Hailey Bieber. The couple looked lovely and romantic together.



The awards were set to take place on January 31 in downtown Los Angeles, but organizers had scrapped that date as the Omicron variant sparked a new wave of COVID-19 infections. Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting the ceremony which is being broadcast live on the Sony Liv app in India from 5:30 am on Monday, April 4.



The 2021 Grammy Awards also were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was staged in March instead of January and included a mix of pre-recorded and live segments in front of a small, socially distanced audience.