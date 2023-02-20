Dhanush moves into new sprawling Chennai mansion worth a whopping Rs 150 crore; see inside pics

Dhaunsh at his new home

Actor Dhanush has recently moved into his new sprawling mansion in Chennai’s Poe Garden. The actor reportedly hosted a housewarming for his family and close friends at the house, from where filmmaker Subraniam Shiva shred a few pictures. The pictures, that have since gibe viral, give a glimpse into the actor’s new house.

Subraniam Shiva is also the president of the All India Dhanush Fan Club, one of the largest fan clubs of the celebrated actor. He joined Dhanush and his parents at the housewarming party at his new home, which was done on the occasion of Mahashivratri. “Brother Dhanush’s new house, feeling like a temple to me,” Silva wrote in Tamil alongside the pictures.

The pictures show Dhanush, with his new long bearded look, wearing a blue kurta, standing by as Shiva gives housewarming gifts to Dhanush’s parents. The home is very close to where Dhanush’s estranged wife Aishwaryaa’s father and veteran actor Rajinikanth currently lives. Dhanush had bought the place over two years ago and a bhumi pujan was done in Fenruary 2021.

As per a report in Tamil entertainment channel Valai Pechu, the house is spread across approximately 19000 sq ft and is four-storeys tall. The actor has reportedly spent Rs 150 crore on the house. The pictures give a glimpse at the white tile and marble interior and a staircase can also be seen in the background.

Dhanush has recently seen the release of his first bilingual project – Vaathi/Sir. The film marks his debut in Telugu language as well. The Venky Alturi directorial also stars Samyuktha, Samuthirakani, P Sai Kumar, and Tanikella Bharani in pivotal roles.

Vaathi is the story of a teacher, who stands up to a greedy businessman’s bid to privatise education, and ensures that students at his government school get good placements. The film has received mixed to positive reviews from critics with particular praise for Dhanush’s performance.