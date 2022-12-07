Search icon
Dhanush beats Alia Bhatt, Yash, Hrithik Roshan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to become IMDb most popular Indian star

It's a moment of pride for Dhanush's fans, as the Asuran star has beaten some of the biggest actors from Indian cinema to top the list.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:41 PM IST

Superstar Dhanush had a fantastic 2022. Apart from giving superlative performances in Maaran, Naane Varuvean, and Thiruchitrambalam, he even made his fans proud, by making a striking debut in Hollywood with The Gray Man. Owing to his fantastic track record, IMDb has ranked Dhanush as the most popular Indian star of 2022. 

The popular database released its list of top Indian actors, based on their performances, and public votes. In the list, the Asuran star leads the list, followed by Alia Bhatt for giving flawless performances in movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan secured the third position with her performance in Ponniyin Selvan Part One. 

Ram Charan also woo his fans with the impactful portrayal of Alluri Sitaram Raju in SS Rajamouli's RRR and gained the fourth position in the list. Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan captured fifth and sixth position in the countdown. Good Newwz star Kiara is the only Bollywood star in the list after Hrithik Roshan, who managed to secure a position in the list. At the bottom three, we have Jr NTR, Pushpa star Allu Arjun and KGF star Yash. 

Here's the list

As soon as the list was published, Dhanush's fans celebrated Dhanush's achievement and poured out their love on the post. A user claimed, "Global Star @dhanushkraja." Another user wrote, "Aishwarya Rai’s power and stardom is eternal. She will always be the ultimate Queen of Bollywood." Many of Yash fans' called him "BOSS" and stated they are not affected by IMDb ratings. A few netizens even called the database ratings as unreal, and doubted the authenticity of the rankings. 

A netizen wrote, "I didn't think it was possible for me to have favorites from Indian film industry anymore but then I discovered the whole new world of awesomeness. Thanks for the entertainment and thanks for being so cool!" In 2023, Dhanush have three major releases, Vaathi, Sir, and Captain Miller. 

Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute
