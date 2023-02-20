Vaathi box office collection day 3: Dhanush-starrer leaves Shehzada in the dust, crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

Vaathi/Sir stars Dhanush and Samyuktha

Dhanush’s latest release Vaathi has shown impresive groth over its first weekend to cross Rs 50 crore gross worldwide in its first three days. The bilingual film marks Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu language, where it has been released as Sir. Both the versions are performing well at the box office.

Vaathi, the Tamil version of the film, earned just under Rs 7 crore net across India on Sunday, while Sir, the Telugu version, earned Rs 5.1 crore to take its total domestic haul on Sunday over Rs 12 crore. As per Sacnilk, this means the film has so far earned Rs 33 crore net in India in its opening weekend. Strong showing in some overseas markets means the film’s combined worldwide gross now stands at Rs 50.30 crore.

Trade analysts predict the film will easily coast past the Rs 100-crore mark by its econd weekend and if the positive word of mouth continues, should go past Rs 150 crore as well. Crossing the Rs 200-crore barrier may be a climb too uphill for the action entertainer though. While Vaathi’s numbers may not be exceptionally high, they have still managed to outdo a bigger and grander Bollywood release – Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, which has managed just under Rs 30 crore worldwide (rough estimates) in the same time period.

Vaathi is the story of a teacher, who stands up to a greedy businessman’s bid to privatise education, and ensures that students at his government school get good placements. The film has received mixed to positive reviews from critics with particular praise for Dhanush’s performance. The Venky Alturi directorial also stars Samyuktha, Samuthirakani, P Sai Kumar, and Tanikella Bharani in pivotal roles. Vaathi is the first time that Dhanush has shot a movie in Telugu, having worked in Tamil and Hindi films earlier.