Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Vaathi box office collection day 3: Dhanush-starrer leaves Shehzada in the dust, crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

Vaathi box office: Dhanush's bilingual film has crossed Rs 50 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Vaathi box office collection day 3: Dhanush-starrer leaves Shehzada in the dust, crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide
Vaathi/Sir stars Dhanush and Samyuktha

Dhanush’s latest release Vaathi has shown impresive groth over its first weekend to cross Rs 50 crore gross worldwide in its first three days. The bilingual film marks Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu language, where it has been released as Sir. Both the versions are performing well at the box office.

Vaathi, the Tamil version of the film, earned  just under Rs 7 crore net across India on Sunday, while Sir, the Telugu version, earned Rs 5.1 crore to take its total domestic haul on Sunday over Rs 12 crore. As per Sacnilk, this means the film has so far earned Rs 33 crore net in India in its opening weekend. Strong showing in some overseas markets means the film’s combined worldwide gross now stands at Rs 50.30 crore.

Trade analysts predict the film will easily coast past the Rs 100-crore mark by its econd weekend and if the positive word of mouth continues, should go past Rs 150 crore as well. Crossing the Rs 200-crore barrier may be a climb too uphill for the action entertainer though. While Vaathi’s numbers may not be exceptionally high, they have still managed to outdo a bigger and grander Bollywood release – Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, which has managed just under Rs 30 crore worldwide (rough estimates) in the same time period.

Vaathi is the story of a teacher, who stands up to a greedy businessman’s bid to privatise education, and ensures that students at his government school get good placements. The film has received mixed to positive reviews from critics with particular praise for Dhanush’s performance. The Venky Alturi directorial also stars Samyuktha, Samuthirakani, P Sai Kumar, and Tanikella Bharani in pivotal roles. Vaathi is the first time that Dhanush has shot a movie in Telugu, having worked in Tamil and Hindi films earlier.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
In pics: Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma gives fashion goals in purple dress
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU January Admission 2023 Registration: Last date today to apply at ignou.ac.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.