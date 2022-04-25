Chiranjeevi recalls when he felt ‘insulted’ and ‘humiliated’ in Delhi

Credit: Chiranjeevi/Instagram

At Acharya’s pre-release event, the very famous Chiranjeevi recalled the moment when he felt humiliated in the year 1989. During his visit to Delhi when his movie Rudraveeni was being honoured with the Nargis Dutt award, the government had organised a high tea for him.

During that time, he noticed a wall there which portrayed the history of Indian cinema. It featured icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Prithviraj Kapoor with a short note about them. The actor kept walking so while expecting that he will see something related to South films, however, he could only see a still of MGR with Jayalalithaa, a photo of Prem Nazir which were titled as South Films.

According to Hindustan Times, the actor stated that he felt humiliated and insulted at the moment as Hindi cinema was portrayed as Indian cinema. While others were ‘regional films’ and were not given respect. He talked about this at that time, but received no response.

The actor stated, “Baahubali made me proud as it removed the demarcation between regional and Hindi cinema and proved that we all are a part of the Indian film industry. These films have made Telugu audience proud. Hats off to SS Rajamouli for giving us films like Baahubali and RRR. He will be remembered forever.” Chiranjeevi gave SS Rajamouli the tag of ‘Demigod of Indian cinema.’

The actor also praised Allu Arjun's Puspa and Yash's KGF 2 and called the actors pan-India actors.

He said, “there was a time when Ram Charan had to do both the films. Doing a film with SS Rajamouli means getting locked in his house. He doesn’t leave his actors. Ram was confused how can he shoot for RRR and Acharya together, which is when I came into the picture. I asked him to invite Koratala Siva at our place. I asked him if I can do the role instead of Ram. An ecstatic Siva was overjoyed with the offer. But months later, we needed someone to play Siddha in Acharya. Siva was adamant that he wanted Ram for this role. So, I told Rajamouli that it is my wife Surekha’s wish to see me and Ram together on screen. He gave it a thought and somehow managed RRR dates with Siva’s Acharya. That is how Acharya was completed.”

He also mentioned, “A lot of people have always spoken about how every actor who has had a thunderous hit with SS Rajamouli has faced a flop in their next. Let me tell you, it is just a myth, not a fact. And Acharya will prove that.”