68th National Film Awards: Sanjeev K Jha's film Sumi wins in best children's film, best child artist categories

Sumi, which is set in rural India, tells the story of Sumati, a 12-year-old impoverished girl played by Akanksha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

Sumi/Poster

Sanjeev K. Jha's debut Marathi film, Sumi, won in two categories at the 68th National Awards. The first is Best Children's Film, and the second is Best Child Artist, which was announced to go to both Akanksha Pingale and Divyesh Indulkar, the young actors in the movie.

Sumi, which is set in rural India, tells the story of Sumati, a 12-year-old impoverished girl played by Akanksha, and her struggle, ambition, commitment, and friendship. Sumi is the story of stubbornness and stubbornness of daughters.

On the film’s achievement, the director said, “I am very happy to get such a recognition for the first time. National film awards are prestigious and dream come true. ‘Sumi’ was a heart-touching story and it needed to be told.  It is about a girl and her quest to get a bicycle so she can fly and achieve her dream to get educated. We are thankful to the jury who decided to give the best children’s film award. That will encourage me to make such films. Really, really happy.”

Talking about the same, the film’s writer said, “My heartfelt thanks for all the love and good wishes that we are receiving from everywhere. This National Award will give me the motivation to tell even more compelling stories; stories that really, really matter to people’s lives and society. “Sumi” is my first marathi film and it is very close to my heart. It’s a very person film for me. Almost about my childhood. It is about the daring and dreams that every girl in the county shows. Although it's a dramatic film, it also talks about girl child education. I am thankful to all the jury members for giving us this prestigious award. Good stories make their ways and touch everyone’s heart. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

