Ravi Teja unveils first look poster of his next, Sundaram Master: Deets inside

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is on a spree. One of the most bankable stars in the South has been announcing one project after the other in the recent past. Adding to the list of his forthcoming dramas, the Dhamaka star has treated the fans with the first look of his next, Sundaram Master. Ravi Teja has donned the producer’s cap for the film that will see Viva video fame Harsha Chemudu as the lead. He is bankrolling the drama under his home banner, RT Teamworks.

Sharing the initial glimpse of Sundaram Master, the Khiladi star revealed that the movie is the tale of a boy, who makes the journey from ‘internet’ to ‘international’. The first look of this drama is being referred to as First Luk. The poster shows a photograph of a village classroom, with the teacher in the middle and students gathered around. Judging from the visual, the movie seems to revolve around a teacher who lacks proficiency in English but teaches it to others.

Sundaram Master is being made under the direction of first-time filmmaker, Kalyan Santosh. Touted to be a laughter ride, the project is set against the backdrop of a village.

Update on Ravi Teja’s Eagle

On the other hand, the Mass Maharaja has also joined forces with director Karthik Gattamneni for the upcoming action thriller, Eagle. Recently, Ravi Teja unveiled the latest poster from the film, featuring the protagonist standing on the rooftop, with a rifle in his hand.

The latest update on Eagle reveals that the shoot of the drama is currently happening at Hyderabad's Aluminium Factory. The filming is likely to be wrapped up by July 4. As for the cast, Anupama Parameswaran has been roped in as the female lead, alongside Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhubala, who will be playing significant roles. People Media Factory is financing the venture.

In addition to this, Ravi Teja will also lead Vamsee's directorial, Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film is inspired by the life of a real-life robber from Andhra Pradesh, who evaded the police through ingenious ways.