Entertainment

Rajinikanth heads off to Maldives for short break ahead of Jailer release: See photos

A picture of superstar Rajinikanth posing in front of the plane as he heads off to the Maldives, donning a grey pant and blue t-shirt, is doing rounds on social media.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

As Rajinikanth fans wait for the release of this forthcoming action comedy, Jailer, the superstar has decided to take some time off work. Recently, the Darbar star was clicked by shutterbugs as he was jetting off to Maldives for a short vacation. A picture of him posing in front of the plane, donning a grey pant, blue t-shirt, and a black bag has surfaced on social media. Meanwhile, another picture that is doing rounds on the internet shows Rajinikanth holding a bouquet as he faces the camera with the air hostesses in what looks like the airport lounge.

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer

Jailer is scheduled to hit theatres on August 10. Made under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar, the shooting for the film ended last month and it is presently in the post-production stage. Financed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the Tamil entertainer will also feature Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles.

 

 

Anirudh Ravichander has provided the music and background score while Vijay Kartik Kannan is the head of photography. R. Nirmal has taken care of the editing.

Rajinikanth’s next will focus on a criminal gang on a mission to rescue their leader from prison. However, not everything goes according to the plan as the jailer of the prison shows up to stop them in time.

Rajinikanth's work commitments

Apart from Jailer, Rajinikanth will also be seen doing a special cameo in his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's directorial, Lal Salaam. He has already completed the shoot for his part in the sports drama. With Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant as the protagonists, the superstar will essay the role of Moideen Bhai in Lal Salaam. A couple of days ago, the director dropped a few pictures from the sets in Pondicherry on social media as the actor wrapped up the shoot.

After Jailer, Rajinikanth will be joining forces with director TJ Gnanavel for his next, named Thalaivar 170 for now. The yet-to-be-titled drama is expected to go on the floor by next year.

