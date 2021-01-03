UP Board Exams 2021: Classes 10, 12 exams likely to take place in April-May, check details

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMP) is likely to conduct UP Board Exams in April- May 2021.

Deputy chief minister and minister for secondary education Dinesh Sharma said that a meeting with senior officials is likely to take place in the senior officials where the decision would be taken regarding the board exam dates. The dates are likely to depend on the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

It is to be noted that the pre-board examination this year for high school and intermediate students is likely to take place pre-board examination this year for high school and intermediate students, according to the order issued by Mukesh Kumar Singh, district inspector of schools (DIoS), Lucknow.

The second pre-board would commence from March 1 and would end on March 10, 2020, the order further stated.

According to reports in TimesNOW, there will be a reduction of 30 percent in the Classes 9 to 12 syllabus in the absence of regular classroom teaching due to COVID19.

It is to be noted that the last date to apply for the UP Board Exams 2021 is January 5, 2021. Students can apply for the board exams through the official site.

Uttar Pradesh government has made online provision for new colleges to secure university affiliation and for existing colleges to get no-objection-certificates for starting new courses. The online provision has been implemented to bring more transparency, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the Higher Education Department portfolio, said on Wednesday. "For existing colleges to take NOC to start new courses and for the new colleges to secure university affiliation, the process has been made online,” Sharma said in a statement.

“The affiliations will only be given online from the academic session 2021-22," he added. Sharma said till now the NOC and related proposals were disposed of through offline processes. Sharma said the process of obtaining the NOC for the establishment of minority educational institutions too has been simplified and made online. " Meanwhile, Dinesh Sharma has also informed that the last date for admission of students of Class IX and Class XI for the 2020-21 session and their registration fee has been extended to January 10, 2021.