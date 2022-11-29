Search icon
TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 released at tnpsc.gov.in: How to download, other important details here

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 has been released at the official website-- tnpsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 10:57 PM IST

TNPSC Group 1 answer key released | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the TNPSC exam can now download and check the TNPSC answer key 2022 from the official site-- tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates who want to raise an objection against the TNPSC Group 1 answer key 2022 must note that the last date to raise objections is December 5. Representations made online after 5.45 pm on December 5 will also receive no attention.

"Regardless of the Code in the Question Booklet given to the candidates during the examination, they can challenge the answer keys only as per the question number given in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s website," notifies the official website.

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: How to download

  1. Visit the official site-- tnpsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.
  4. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check the answer key and download the page.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Group 1 Combined Civil Services examination was conducted on November 10. The TNPSC provisional answer key was released on November 28 for the General Studies paper. The TNPSC Group 1 final answer key 2022 will be released on the Commission’s website only after the completion of the entire selection process.

