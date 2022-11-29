TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 released at tnpsc.gov.in: How to download, other important details here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the TNPSC exam can now download and check the TNPSC answer key 2022 from the official site-- tnpsc.gov.in.
Candidates who want to raise an objection against the TNPSC Group 1 answer key 2022 must note that the last date to raise objections is December 5. Representations made online after 5.45 pm on December 5 will also receive no attention.
"Regardless of the Code in the Question Booklet given to the candidates during the examination, they can challenge the answer keys only as per the question number given in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s website," notifies the official website.
TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: How to download
The Group 1 Combined Civil Services examination was conducted on November 10. The TNPSC provisional answer key was released on November 28 for the General Studies paper. The TNPSC Group 1 final answer key 2022 will be released on the Commission’s website only after the completion of the entire selection process.