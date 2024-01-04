Headlines

Education

Education

RBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2024 to be announced soon; check details here

In a recent statement, RBSE urged students to stay focused as the exam date sheet will be announced soon. Notably, a total of 9 lakh students registered for Class 12 and 13 lakh for Class 10 exams.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 03:38 PM IST

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has stated that it will announce the date sheet for the year 2024 of class 10th and 12th soon. In a recent statement, RBSE urged students to stay focused as the exam date sheet will be announced soon.

"All students should remain focused towards their exams, 10th and 12th board exams can be conducted soon" the board said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The board officially declared that the Class 10 and 12 theory exams are scheduled to take place between February 15 and April 10, 2024. 

With over 20 lakh students set to appear, candidates will be able to download the date sheet on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Notably, the RBSE Class 10, 12 exams will be conducted in all 50 districts of the state, and practical exams are set to commence in the last week of January 2024, according to media reports. 

A total of 9 lakh students registered for Class 12 and 13 lakh for Class 10 exams. Additionally, around 4,000 candidates are gearing up for the entrance and senior Upadhyay examinations.

To access the RBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2024, students can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Look for the Class 10 and 12 RBSE Time Table 2024, visible on the right side of the homepage.

3. Click on the "RBSE 10th or 12th Time Table 2024 PDF Download" link.

4. The Class 10th, 12th RBSE time table 2024 PDF will appear on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

