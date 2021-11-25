NTA NEET 2022 entrance exam: BIG update every student need to know

NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam latest updates: The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health are expected to soon resume talks over holding NEET entrance exam twice a year, according to reports.

It may be recalled that this idea was first discussed in 2021 when Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was Education Minister. Notably, the demand to hold NEET entrance exam twice a year has been rising as it seen as a very crucial exam and many are of the view that students should be given at least two chances to sho their talent.

The demand to conduct NEET entrance exam twice a year ntensified after several medical students died by suicides. A committee set up by the Tamil Nadu government also said that coaching culture has risen across the country due to NEET entrance exam and this is the reason by children of affluent families are succeeding in NEET entrance exam.

The committee noted that students who got amdission in MBBS courses via NEET have performed poorly than those who were given admission on the basis of class 12 marks.

Meanwhile, lakhs of medical aspirants across India are waiting for the announcement of NEET 2021 counselling date, it is expected that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) would soon announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 counselling date.

It is to be noted that NEET 2021 entrance exam result was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) few weeks ago on its official website nta.neet.nic.