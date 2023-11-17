Headlines

NEET Success story: Meet Prabhanjan J, topper from Tamil Nadu who scored 720 marks, know his preparation strategy

Prabhanjan attributes his outstanding performance to intensive practice with NEET-pattern questions.

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 06:18 AM IST

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) is one of the toughest entrances to crack in the country, with lakhs of aspiring doctors every year. However, the NEET success story of a student named Prabhanjan J is nothing short of inspirational.

Two candidates jointly topped the NEET UG exam with a perfect score of 720 this year. Prabhanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh scored a 99.99 percentile in the NEET UG 2023 exam. According to Indian Express, Prabhanjan attributes his outstanding performance to intensive practice with NEET-pattern questions.

About Prabhanjan J

Prabhanjan J has made a name for himself in the cutthroat world after receiving an AIR 1 on the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-UG (NEET). He is ranked the same as Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi. The top scorer, who is from Tamil Nadu's Villupuram, claimed that practising NEET pattern questions frequently was the reason behind his remarkable score.

According to Indian Express, Prabhanjan conveyed his gratitude to his parents, teachers, and the school administration for their unwavering support during his journey. After finishing Class 10 in the English-medium state matriculation course in Tamil Nadu, the gifted applicant transferred to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Classes 11 and 12. During this time, he underwent extensive NEET training, which helped him prepare for the exam.

Prabhanjan resided in the dorm room at Velammal Vidyalaya in Ayanambakkam, Chennai, to finish his upper secondary education. Prabhanjan's parents are both teachers in government schools; his father, B Jagadeesh, teaches history, and his mother teaches maths.

Prabhanjan scored 463 in class 12 exams. One of the top performers, Prabhajan J from Tamil Nadu, achieved 99.99 percentile points. Bora Varun Chakravarthi is another contender who scored in the 99.99 percentile. Out of the total 20.38 lakh applicants, 11.45 lakh passed the test.

