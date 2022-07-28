NEET UG 2022 answer key expected TOMORROW: See marking scheme, last year's cut of trends and more here

NEET UG 2022 answer key likely tomorrow | Photo: Pixabay

The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key tomorrow (July 29) at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that there has been no official confirmation on the final dates of NEET UG answer key release.

As per media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be out by July 29 while the Result is expected around August 18.

NEET UG result 2022 will be announced in the form of scorecards, mentioning the student's subject-wise marks and percentile scores. NTA will also announce cut-off scores for different categories and names of all India toppers.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to check

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.”

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.

The NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022 exam at 497 centres across cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India on July 17. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for the medical entrance exam. Out of the total candidates, 8,07,541 were boys, 10,64,791 were girls, and 11 were transgender.

NEET UG 2022: Marking scheme

The NEET UG paper comprises of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject consisted of two sections. Section A had 35 questions and Section B 15. Out of the 15 questions in Section B, candidates had to attempt any 10 questions.

The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.

NEET UG 2022: Last year's cut of trends

The NEET cut-off for unreserved category students had gone down from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021. The NEET cut-off last year for students belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) also dropped from 146-113 2020 to 137-108 in NEET UG 2021.

