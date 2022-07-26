Search icon
NEET UG 2022 result likely on this date at neet.nta.nic.in: Here's a list of top medical colleges as per NIRF 2022

NTA NEET UG 2022 result is expected to be out soon. Check here a list of top medical colleges as per NIRF ranking 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

NEET UG 2022: List of top medical colleges | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 answer key soon at the official website--neet.nta.nic.in. Some media reports suggest that the NEET UG 2022 answer key can be released by August 18 but there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. 

NEET UG results will be published soon after the final answer key is released. NEET result 2022 will be announced in the form of scorecards, mentioning the subject-wise marks and percentile scores of students. NTA will also announce cut-off scores for different categories and names of all India toppers.

The NEET UG exam is conducted every year to give admission to candidates into top medical colleges in India. Many candidates are often confused about choosing the best colleges to opt for medical courses. 

Here is a list of top medical colleges as per NIRF ranking in India for candidates to pursue their higher studies after qualifying the NEET UG exam.

Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi

Rank 2: PGMIER, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Read: Amid NEET 2022 bra row, REET 2022 candidates asked to remove dupattas, sari pin

 

