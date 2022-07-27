NTA NEET UG 2022: Answer key, OMR Sheet to release on this date; check important details here

NEET UG 2022 answer key to be out on July 31 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, NEET-UG answer key 2022 BY July 31. Candidates will be able to check the NEET UG 2022 answer key from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2022 Result is expected around August 18 and latest by August 31, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to check

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.”

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.

NEET UG 2022: Passing marks

To qualify for the NEET UG 2022, a General Category student will have to score a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Without passing, they will not be eligible to qualify for admissions.

NEET UG 2022: OMR Sheet

With the NEET UG 2022 answer key, NTA is expected to also release the NEET UG 2022 OMR Sheet.

