NTA NEET UG 2022: Answer key, OMR Sheet to release on this date; check important details here

NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key on July 31 at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 05:07 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 answer key to be out on July 31 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, NEET-UG answer key 2022 BY July 31. Candidates will be able to check the NEET UG 2022 answer key from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. 

The NEET UG 2022 Result is expected around August 18 and latest by August 31, 2022. 

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to check

  • Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.”
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.
  • Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.

NEET UG 2022: Passing marks

To qualify for the NEET UG 2022, a General Category student will have to score a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Without passing, they will not be eligible to qualify for admissions.

NEET UG 2022: OMR Sheet

With the NEET UG 2022 answer key, NTA is expected to also release the NEET UG 2022 OMR Sheet. 

Read: NEET UG 2022 result likely on this date at neet.nta.nic.in: Here's a list of top medical colleges as per NIRF 2022

