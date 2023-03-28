Meet Manjari Jaruhar, who got married at age of 19, became Bihar's first woman IPS officer after marriage failed

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Millions of UPSC aspirants are preparing for the prelims exam, which is scheduled to take place in May. A number of IAS, IPS, and other top officials have succeeded, and their stories have come to light. Although we have heard many IAS and IPS officers' success stories, this story of IPS who got married at the age of 19 is special.

Who is Manjari Jaruhar?

Manjari Jaruhar, the first female officer in Bihar who is now retired, explained during an interview how she emerged to be an IPS and where she found her inspiration. She stated that throughout her career, she had witnessed the plight of women. She got her degree of BA (Hons) in English from Patna Women’s College.

Manjari Jaruhar stated that when she fell prey to this patriarchal society's harsh customs, it had a profound effect on her. From an early age, society instills in girls the value of being a good housewife as well as the necessity of performing household duties. Along with their academic success, women are expected to be skilled at household duties. Manjari decided to take care of herself without depending on anyone after her marriage ended.

Manjari Jaruhar noted that there were numerous IAS and IPS officers in her family, who were well-respected and held positions of prestige. She began her journey towards becoming an IPS officer after finding inspiration from them. She travelled to Delhi as a result, where she began taking classes at a coaching institution.

After that, persistence paid off, and in 1976, the candidate cleared the Civil Services Entrance Examination. Manjari Jaruhar was one of the first five female IPS officers in the nation at the same time that she became the first female IPS officer in Bihar. Manjari Jaruhar, the first female IPS in Bihar, began writing after she retired and eventually published a book, 'Madam Sir'.

