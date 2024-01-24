Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, skipped placement drive, he is now…

IIT-JEE topper that we are talking about is Kalpit Veerwal who got AIR-1 in the JEE Mains 2017. He went on to study Computer Science Engineering at IIT Bombay but skipped the placement drive.

IIT graduates are popular across the globe as they are currently leading a few of the biggest tech companies in the world. IIT graduates are often offered high-paying jobs from placement drives organised by the institute. Although it may be easy for IIT graduates to land a high-paying job, one can not deny that it is very difficult to secure a seat at an IIT. There are several stages that one has to go through before getting admission in an IIT and one of the difficult stages is the entrance exam. Thousands of students often spend years in preparation to crack the IIT-JEE exam, however only few are able to get the institution of their choice. One such young genius managed to top the IIT-JEE exam with AIR 1 to land at IIT Bombay. He not only topped the exam but also created history by scoring full marks. While many prefer to go to IIT to get their dream job, the IIT-JEE topper had other plans due to which he skipped the placement drive. The IIT-JEE topper that we are talking about is Kalpit Veerwal who got AIR-1 in the JEE Mains 2017. He went on to study Computer Science Engineering at IIT Bombay but skipped the placement drive.

In a LinkedIn post, Kalpit Veerwal revealed that he was a brilliant student all his life and topped in several competitive exams. He always wanted to start a business of his own and his aim was clear when he joined IIT Bombay after making a history in the entrance exam. During his graduation, he made a goal to make enough money in college to not sit for placement. He started writing about his study habits and strategies online. He started getting a good response from the readers which inspired him to start a YouTube channel in his second year in IIT.

Kalpit Veerwal campus internships to work on growing my channel and education website, AcadBoost. Following year, he created his first online course for the education site. Over the first few months, he was able to sell enough that were worth more than the highest package offered at IIT Bombay CSE that year. So he decided to skip the placements and pursue his education business.

The business stabilised over the next 2 years. Today, it is profitable every month since launch, growing in student numbers every month. It never raised any funding despite multiple offers by PE firms, big name investors and acquisition efforts by multiple EdTech players. He has Invested all the money into different businesses, stocks, real estate, etc and built a nice passive income portfolio.